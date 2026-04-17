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The WYPR News Roundup
The WYPR News Roundup

Facing surging energy bills, how does Maryland push back?

By Matt Bush
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT
The WYPR News Roundup

This week on the WYPR News Roundup-- energy. Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland legislature took aim at electricity bills that have been soaring. Host Matt Bush and WYPR statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich dig into Moore’s Utility RELIEF Act. Then, Bria Overs, business and consumer-trends reporter with our news partner the Baltimore Banner, joins Matt to talk about how consumers are coping – and those who can’t cope – with surging electricity and natural gas charges. This week we, 'pass the mic' to Savannah Wood whose family founded the AFRO newspaper. She’s keeping her family’s history preserving the archives. To wrap up – the exodus of Forged. The Charles Street hyper-seasonal eatery has left Baltimore for Northern Virginia.

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The WYPR News Roundup energyMaryland Governor Wes MooreMaryland businessesFood
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
See stories by Matt Bush