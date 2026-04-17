Facing surging energy bills, how does Maryland push back?

This week on the WYPR News Roundup-- energy. Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland legislature took aim at electricity bills that have been soaring. Host Matt Bush and WYPR statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich dig into Moore’s Utility RELIEF Act. Then, Bria Overs, business and consumer-trends reporter with our news partner the Baltimore Banner, joins Matt to talk about how consumers are coping – and those who can’t cope – with surging electricity and natural gas charges. This week we, 'pass the mic' to Savannah Wood whose family founded the AFRO newspaper. She’s keeping her family’s history preserving the archives. To wrap up – the exodus of Forged. The Charles Street hyper-seasonal eatery has left Baltimore for Northern Virginia.