The Sam Sanders Show
Saturday 2 p.m - 3 p.m.
It’s about the things we obsess over in our free time: TV and movies, music and celebrities, internet and memes, and the people who make it. No topic is too big or small. And nothing’s off limits. The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW: your weekly destination for all things fun.
10 Most Recent Episodes
- Zainab Johnson: Is It Still Radical Just to Exist?
- Can Hollywood Learn from Its Biggest Bombs?
- Is Pop Culture in a Recession? Hot Takes Round 2
- Has Marvel Lost Its Magic?
- Are Spoilers Actually Bad? And More Pop Culture Hot Takes
- Is Entertainment Moving to the Right?
- How Did Marsai Martin Conquer Child Stardom?
- The Dark Side Of The Perfect Playlist
- Why Do We Love Bad TV?
- Is Gender Just a Story?