The Good News-Theodore Bikel
Cultural artists from Hollywood to entertainment stages across the nation also played a pivotal and constructive role in the evolution of the Civil Rights Movement in America in the 1960s. The GOOD News the memory of the important contributions of Theodore Bikel is today being highlighted for the support role that he performed to help the Civil Rights Movement to grow and to expand. Bikel was actor, singer and Jewish civil rights activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in Alabama.