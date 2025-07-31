2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Good News

The Good News-Theodore Bikel

By Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:20 PM EDT

Cultural artists from Hollywood to entertainment stages across the nation also played a pivotal and constructive role in the evolution of the Civil Rights Movement in America in the 1960s. The GOOD News the memory of the important contributions of Theodore Bikel is today being highlighted for the support role that he performed to help the Civil Rights Movement to grow and to expand. Bikel was actor, singer and Jewish civil rights activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in Alabama.

The Good News
Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.
Dr. Chavis is African American civil rights leader and icon, United Church of Christ (UCC) ordained minister, author, journalist, organic chemist, environmentalist, global entrepreneur, and currently President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) based in Washington, DC since 2014.
See stories by Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr.