A couple times in recent weeks I’ve seen a dish on the cooking shows that captures my imagination. It’s called “Porchetta” and yes, it is an Italian specialty. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino is a big fan of this dish. He offered to explain it for us.

Porchetta is a savory, juicy Italian boneless pork roast known for its flavorful herb stuffing (garlic, rosemary, fennel) and incredibly crispy skin, traditionally made from a deboned pig, rolled, tied, and slow-roasted for hours to achieve tender meat and crackling skin, often served sliced in sandwiches or as a main course. It looks like a roulade because it is stuffed, rolled and then baked for hours.

The meat we are going to use is the famous “pork belly” the thick boneless slab of meat from the pig’s abdomen. The belly contains equal amounts of fat and meat, and is the source for bacon. When we cook a porchetta, which is a long slow process, the fat melts and in addition to dripping off, also bastes the meat and keeps it moist and flavorful

Here are some pieces of advice Jerry offers:

Preparation & Seasoning Tips

• Dry the Skin The most crucial step for crispy skin is ensuring it is completely dry. Leave the porchetta uncovered in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours, and ideally 1-3 days, before cooking.

• Score the Skin Lightly score the skin and fat in a crosshatch or parallel pattern, taking care not to cut into the meat. This helps the fat render and the skin crisp up evenly.

• Season Generously Use a robust rub on the flesh side, avoiding the skin. The rub will become the “stuffing” for the dish. Traditional ingredients include garlic, rosemary, sage, fennel pollen, lemon or orange zest, salt, and chili flakes.

• Roll Tightly Roll the porchetta as tightly as possible to avoid air gaps between the meat and skin.

• Tie Securely Use butcher's twine to tie the roast securely at 1 to 2-inch intervals. This helps it hold its shape and ensures even cooking and crisping.

• Bring to Room Temp Let the porchetta sit at room temperature for 1-2 hours before cooking.

• Cooking time This is a long slow bake, so we recommend 6-8 hours at 160-180°. The porchetta should be cooked uncovered so it develops the crispy crust. Cook on an elevated rack over a baking dish which will catch the drippings.

Here are few good recipes to try: