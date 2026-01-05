Low-Cal Cooking

'Tis the season of New Year’s resolutions, and by far the most common is the pledge to lose weight. So to help give you some ideas about how to shed a pound or two, Chef Jerry Pellegrino is going to offer a few helpful tips.

The basic formula for weight loss never changes. We need to take in fewer calories than we expend. Activity and diet are always going to work. But there are a few little hacks you can try along the way to better your odds.Here are some ideas Jerry came up with.



Boost Volume with Water and Fiber: Foods high in water (e.g., watermelon, celery) and fiber (e.g., leafy greens, oatmeal) add bulk to meals, helping you feel full on fewer calories.

Prioritize Lean Proteins: opt for lean options such as skinless chicken breast, fish (like salmon or tilapia), eggs, beans, and lentils. Protein aids in satiety and muscle maintenance.

Reduce Added Fats: Use healthy cooking methods like grilling, baking, steaming, or stir-frying with minimal oil instead of deep-frying or using heavy, creamy sauces.

Enhance Flavor with Herbs and Spices: Utilize herbs, spices, lemon juice, vinegar, and salsa for bold flavors, minimizing the need for high-calorie additions like heavy salt, sugar, or fat.

Use Substitutions: Make smart swaps, such as using Greek yogurt instead of sour cream or cream, spaghetti squash instead of traditional pasta, or lettuce wraps instead of bread/tortillas.

Dairy: Use low-fat or fat-free Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or milk instead of full-fat options.

Protein: Choose lean meats like chicken breast or fish. For a plant-based option, try beans, lentils, and edamame. Hard-boiled eggs are also a filling, low-calorie option.

Baking: Substitute half the amount of oil or butter with applesauce or prune puree to reduce calories.

Soups: Thicken cream soups with mashed potatoes, pureed carrots, or pureed tofu instead of heavy cream.

Snacks: Swap chips for air-popped popcorn or vegetable sticks with hummus. Enjoy fruit like berries or apples with a small amount of nut butter.

Spreads: Use reduced-calorie mayonnaise-type salad dressing instead of regular mayonnaise.

Pizza: Add three times the amount of vegetables to your pizza and use lean ground chicken or turkey.