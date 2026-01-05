2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Radio Kitchen

Low-Cal Cooking

By Al Spoler
Published January 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM EST
Trendy smoothie bowl with fresh fruit, avocado, chia seeds, and berries.
Jannis Brandt _jannis, CC0
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Trendy smoothie bowl with fresh fruit, avocado, chia seeds and berries

'Tis the season of New Year’s resolutions, and by far the most common is the pledge to lose weight. So to help give you some ideas about how to shed a pound or two, Chef Jerry Pellegrino is going to offer a few helpful tips.

The basic formula for weight loss never changes. We need to take in fewer calories than we expend. Activity and diet are always going to work. But there are a few little hacks you can try along the way to better your odds.Here are some ideas Jerry came up with.
           
Boost Volume with Water and Fiber: Foods high in water (e.g., watermelon, celery) and fiber (e.g., leafy greens, oatmeal) add bulk to meals, helping you feel full on fewer calories.

Prioritize Lean Proteins: opt for lean options such as skinless chicken breast, fish (like salmon or tilapia), eggs, beans, and lentils. Protein aids in satiety and muscle maintenance.

Reduce Added Fats: Use healthy cooking methods like grilling, baking, steaming, or stir-frying with minimal oil instead of deep-frying or using heavy, creamy sauces.

Enhance Flavor with Herbs and Spices: Utilize herbs, spices, lemon juice, vinegar, and salsa for bold flavors, minimizing the need for high-calorie additions like heavy salt, sugar, or fat.

Use Substitutions: Make smart swaps, such as using Greek yogurt instead of sour cream or cream, spaghetti squash instead of traditional pasta, or lettuce wraps instead of bread/tortillas. 

Dairy: Use low-fat or fat-free Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or milk instead of full-fat options. 

Protein: Choose lean meats like chicken breast or fish. For a plant-based option, try beans, lentils, and edamame. Hard-boiled eggs are also a filling, low-calorie option. 

Baking: Substitute half the amount of oil or butter with applesauce or prune puree to reduce calories.

Soups: Thicken cream soups with mashed potatoes, pureed carrots, or pureed tofu instead of heavy cream.

Snacks: Swap chips for air-popped popcorn or vegetable sticks with hummus. Enjoy fruit like berries or apples with a small amount of nut butter. 

Spreads: Use reduced-calorie mayonnaise-type salad dressing instead of regular mayonnaise.

Pizza: Add three times the amount of vegetables to your pizza and use lean ground chicken or turkey.

Radio Kitchen Food
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
