Making Great Meatballs

All of Maryland’s meat producers have clever ways of using the meaty bits that don’t make it into a prime cut. Chances are our beef, pork and turkey producers channel a lot of those random scraps into the grinder. Aside from hamburgers and meat loaf, there are some other interesting things to do with ground meat; and Chef Jerry Pellegrino, you are going to instruct us in making super deluxe meatballs.

First of all, we need to know that the meatball is ubiquitous. Every culinary tradition that eats meat has its version. And the concept is so simple, its origins are lost in the mists of early history. Many sources say the first meatball was made in ancient Persia, but this is debated by food scholars. Nevertheless, these meatballs, called kofta,

caught on and inspired new recipes as the Persians traded with neighboring countries and exchanged goods and knowledge. The Italian version can be traced back to ancient Rome where they were called isidia omen tata, and made with minced meat, breadcrumbs, wine-soaked bread, and seasonings. They were often boiled, roasted, or deep-fried. Here’s a recipe for the modern-day version of the classic Meatball

Traditional Meatballs

Ingredients:

½ lb. ground beef

½ lb. ground pork

½ lb. ground veal

2 eggs

¾ cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon fresh parsley

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl by hand.

Roll meatballs to about the size of a lemon

Bake in a 350°F oven for 15 minutes or until brown on the outside. Drop in a pot of Sunday Sauce (recipe below) and simmer for at least one hour.

Sunday Sauce – This has been a tradition in Italian American households for over 100 years. It was a reason to bring the extended family together, once a week, to maintain the Italian sense of family and togetherness.

10 lbs. Roma tomatoes, blanched and peeled and crushed by hand (you can use canned)

4 large yellow onions, cut into ¼ inch dice

20 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

½ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped

In a large saucepan set over medium high heat, cook the onions until soft and sweet.

Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, with occasional stirring, until the Onions start to caramelize on the edges. Add the basil and cook, stirring, for one minute. Add crushed tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, to allow the sauce to reduce. After about 4 hours, you can add whatever meat you’d like to the sauce. We like to add sausage, meatballs and thinly sliced pork chops. Cook an additional hour, or until the sauce has reached thickness you like.