How Our Childhood Shapes How We Show Up for Our Kids

Most of parenting has very little to do with our kids.

In this episode, we explore how our childhood experiences show up in moments of parenting stress, why everyday parenting moments can trigger us, and how this can lead us to respond in ways we might not intend, all through the lens of Internal Family Systems framework. This isn't another parenting style or item we need to check off the list. This episode simply offers another way of understanding ourselves, so we can parent with calm, clarity, and connection.