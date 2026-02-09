2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
How Our Childhood Shapes How We Show Up for Our Kids

By Theresa T. Nguyen, MD
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:56 AM EST

Most of parenting has very little to do with our kids.

In this episode, we explore how our childhood experiences show up in moments of parenting stress, why everyday parenting moments can trigger us, and how this can lead us to respond in ways we might not intend, all through the lens of Internal Family Systems framework. This isn't another parenting style or item we need to check off the list. This episode simply offers another way of understanding ourselves, so we can parent with calm, clarity, and connection.

Practical Parenting
Theresa T. Nguyen, MD
Chair of Pediatrics GBMC HealthCare
See stories by Theresa T. Nguyen, MD