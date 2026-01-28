2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
What Children Are Really Telling Us Through Play with Dr. Rachel Altvater

By Theresa T. Nguyen, MD
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:58 PM EST

Play is fun, but it's also how children communicate. In this episode, we are joined by psychologist and play therapy expert Dr. Rachel Altvater to explore what kids express through play and why it’s such a powerful therapeutic tool. From understanding play themes and symbolic behavior to learning why children need control, autonomy, and emotional safety, this conversation helps parents see play as a window into their child’s internal world.

Dr. Altvater practices at Creative Psychological Health Services. Follow her and her work!

Theresa T. Nguyen, MD
Chair of Pediatrics GBMC HealthCare
