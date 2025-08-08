The Walters' 'Paws on Parchment' celebrates feline friends in medieval times
1 of 6 — W438_000329_1200_RS337963 (1).jpeg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
Ariel Tabritha;Kimber Wiegand
2 of 6 — W541_000012_918_RS76645.jpeg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
Ariel Tabritha; Diane Bockrath/Acquired by Henry Walters
3 of 6 — PS4_91.276_XLIIII_DD_ED25_59314.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
4 of 6 — PS4_W.305_Folio-196v_DetB_DD_ED25_59378_lpr_RS457722.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
Elena Damon
5 of 6 — PS4_W.448_Folio-75v_DD_ED25_59789.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
6 of 6 — PS4_W.205_Folio-177r_DD_ED25_59329.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
Today is International Cat Day! And Walters Art Museum is celebrating cats today and every day through late February with a new exhibit, called “Paws on Parchment.” It’s an exploration of the role cats played in folks lives during medieval times as evidenced in manuscripts from the 1200s through the 1600s.
We’re joined by Lynley Anne Herbert, the Robert and Nancy Hall Curator of Rare Books and Manuscripts at the Walters, to get a preview.