2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

The Walters' 'Paws on Parchment' celebrates feline friends in medieval times

By Ashley Sterner
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
1 of 6  — W438_000329_1200_RS337963 (1).jpeg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
Ariel Tabritha;Kimber Wiegand
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
2 of 6  — W541_000012_918_RS76645.jpeg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
Ariel Tabritha; Diane Bockrath/Acquired by Henry Walters
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
3 of 6  — PS4_91.276_XLIIII_DD_ED25_59314.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
4 of 6  — PS4_W.305_Folio-196v_DetB_DD_ED25_59378_lpr_RS457722.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
Elena Damon
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
5 of 6  — PS4_W.448_Folio-75v_DD_ED25_59789.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum
6 of 6  — PS4_W.205_Folio-177r_DD_ED25_59329.jpg
'Paws on Parchment' on view at the Walters Art Museum Aug. 6, 2025–Feb, 22, 2026. Photo: Walters Art Museum

Today is International Cat Day! And Walters Art Museum is celebrating cats today and every day through late February with a new exhibit, called “Paws on Parchment.” It’s an exploration of the role cats played in folks lives during medieval times as evidenced in manuscripts from the 1200s through the 1600s.
We’re joined by Lynley Anne Herbert, the Robert and Nancy Hall Curator of Rare Books and Manuscripts at the Walters, to get a preview.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordWalters Art Museumcats
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner