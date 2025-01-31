© 2025 WYPR
On The Record

Walters Art Museum celebrates Lunar New Year of the Snake

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 31, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST
This Sat. Feb. 1, the Walters Art Museum welcomes the Lunar New Year of the Snake, with food offerings from Ni Hao, performances, lunar-new-year themed art. We get a preview from Dany Chan, the Walters’ Associate Curator of Asian Art.

Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
