Walters Art Museum celebrates Lunar New Year of the Snake
1 of 6 — Snake1.jpg
2 of 6 — Dog.jpg
3 of 6 — Rabbit.jpg
4 of 6 — Dragon.jpg
5 of 6 — Rooster.jpg
6 of 6 — Ox.jpg
This Sat. Feb. 1, the Walters Art Museum welcomes the Lunar New Year of the Snake, with food offerings from Ni Hao, performances, lunar-new-year themed art. We get a preview from Dany Chan, the Walters’ Associate Curator of Asian Art.