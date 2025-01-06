Baltimore Museum of Industry's 'Echoes From the Key Bridge'
From left: Cheyanne Zadia, Maria Gabriela Aldana, Wendell Supreme Shannon, Lynette Dent at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' The BMI is collecting artifacts and oral histories to document the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. Photo: Khamaree Owens
Brianne Mobley in from of a mural by Roberto Marquez at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
From left: Panelists Lynette Dent, Catalina Rodriguez Lima, moderator Aaron Henkin at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
Johns Hopkins, executive director of Baltimore Heritage at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Mural by Roberto Marquez. Photo: Khamaree Owens
Maria Gabriela Aldana (L) and Wendell Supreme Shannon at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
Panelists from left: Maria Gabriela Aldana, Wendell Supreme Shannon, Lynette Dent, Catalina Rodriguez Lima at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Mural by Roberto Marquez. The BMI is collecting artifacts and oral histories to document the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. Photo: Khamaree Owens
The Baltimore Museum of Industry is documenting what the collapse of the Key Bridge has meant to our community. We hear from oral historian Maria Gabriela Aldana about how she's collecting stories and making space for grief and healing in a project called "Echoes From the Key Bridge."
