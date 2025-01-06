© 2025 WYPR
Baltimore Museum of Industry's 'Echoes From the Key Bridge'

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:06 AM EST
From left: Cheyanne Zadia, Maria Gabriela Aldana, Wendell Supreme Shannon and Lynette Dent at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
From left: Cheyanne Zadia, Maria Gabriela Aldana, Wendell Supreme Shannon, Lynette Dent at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' The BMI is collecting artifacts and oral histories to document the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. Photo: Khamaree Owens
Brianne Mobley in from of a mural by Roberto Marquez at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
Brianne Mobley in from of a mural by Roberto Marquez at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
From left: Panelists Lynette Dent, Catalina Rodriguez Lima and moderator Aaron Henkin at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
From left: Panelists Lynette Dent, Catalina Rodriguez Lima, moderator Aaron Henkin at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
Johns Hopkins, executive director of Baltimore Heritage at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Mural by Roberto Marquez. Photo: Khamaree Owens
Johns Hopkins, executive director of Baltimore Heritage at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Mural by Roberto Marquez. Photo: Khamaree Owens
Maria Gabriela Aldana (L) and Wendell Supreme Shannon at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
Maria Gabriela Aldana (L) and Wendell Supreme Shannon at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Photo: Khamaree Owens
Panelists from left: Maria Gabriela Aldana, Wendell Supreme Shannon, Lynette Dent, Catalina Rodriguez Lima and moderator Aaron Henkin at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Mural by Roberto Marquez. Photo: Khamaree Owens
Panelists from left: Maria Gabriela Aldana, Wendell Supreme Shannon, Lynette Dent, Catalina Rodriguez Lima at the BMI event 'Labor + Innovation: Echoes from the Key Bridge.' Mural by Roberto Marquez. The BMI is collecting artifacts and oral histories to document the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. Photo: Khamaree Owens
The Baltimore Museum of Industry is documenting what the collapse of the Key Bridge has meant to our community. We hear from oral historian Maria Gabriela Aldana about how she's collecting stories and making space for grief and healing in a project called "Echoes From the Key Bridge."
Ashley Sterner
WYPR's Morning Edition news anchor Ashley Sterner serves up the latest Maryland news and weather every weekday morning, delightfully interspersed with the occasional snarky comment.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
