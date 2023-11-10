© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Essential Tease invites Baltimore to climb onstage and join the burlesque show

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST
Victoria Regen, via Canva

Burlesque performances are lively experiences often featuring jazzy, sultry music, flashy costumes and bawdy striptease.

And now you too can climb on stage and learn how to perform burlesque.

Local burlesque performer Jacqueline Boxx, an instructor with Essential Tease, is here to talk about the art of burlesque and the classes she helped design to introduce newcomers to the performance style.

Find more information about registration for Spring 2024 classes, including scholarships and the upcoming ticket releases, on their website..

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBaltimore Arts
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
