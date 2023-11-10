Essential Tease invites Baltimore to climb onstage and join the burlesque show

Burlesque performances are lively experiences often featuring jazzy, sultry music, flashy costumes and bawdy striptease.

And now you too can climb on stage and learn how to perform burlesque.

Local burlesque performer Jacqueline Boxx, an instructor with Essential Tease, is here to talk about the art of burlesque and the classes she helped design to introduce newcomers to the performance style.

Find more information about registration for Spring 2024 classes, including scholarships and the upcoming ticket releases, on their website..