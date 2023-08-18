© 2023 WYPR
Stories from the Stoop: Erica Chung

By Melissa Gerr
Published August 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series
Credit: Stoop Storytelling Series

Here’s a Stoop Story from Erica Chung about food, love and family.

Do you have a good story to share? The Stoop is looking for storytellers for their next LIVE show! The theme is The One That Got Away: Stories of Lost Loves, Fish, and Other Missed Opportunities. It takes place next month at the Manor Mill in Monkton--Sept. 14 at 7 pm -- Caleb Stein is the musical guest! More info here.

And if you’re looking for some good stories to watch, check out WYPR’s New/Next Film Festival. That happens tonight through Sunday, all screenings are at the Charles Theater.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
