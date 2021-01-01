ARCHIVE

(ARCHIVE) More Than Words is a collaborative youth media group, radio project and podcast produced and reported by Baltimore City Public School students.

Young people in Baltimore have incredible insight and sensitivity about their city, its institutions, the issues and concerns they face, and the many assets and triumphs happening everyday in their neighborhoods, schools, and families. The show hands over the microphone to youth so they can report and tell personal stories they feel journalists sometimes neglect or get wrong.

For the 2016-2017 school year, we partnered with Frederick Douglass High School’s Recording Arts, Media and Production (RAMP) in West Baltimore to teach radio journalism and how storytelling has the power to shift perspectives about issues confronting communities of color. Deneira, Miles, Chanel and Xavier will produce at least six episodes by the end of the school year.

The show is edited and directed by WYPR’s education reporter, Jonna McKone and Jamyla Krempel, the station’s digital producer.

More Than Words is supported by a generous grant from the Philip and Beryl Sachs Family Foundation