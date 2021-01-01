(ARCHIVE) More Than Words is a collaborative youth media group, radio project and podcast produced and reported by Baltimore City Public School students.
Young people in Baltimore have incredible insight and sensitivity about their city, its institutions, the issues and concerns they face, and the many assets and triumphs happening everyday in their neighborhoods, schools, and families. The show hands over the microphone to youth so they can report and tell personal stories they feel journalists sometimes neglect or get wrong.
For the 2016-2017 school year, we partnered with Frederick Douglass High School’s Recording Arts, Media and Production (RAMP) in West Baltimore to teach radio journalism and how storytelling has the power to shift perspectives about issues confronting communities of color. Deneira, Miles, Chanel and Xavier will produce at least six episodes by the end of the school year.
The show is edited and directed by WYPR’s education reporter, Jonna McKone and Jamyla Krempel, the station’s digital producer.
More Than Words is supported by a generous grant from the Philip and Beryl Sachs Family Foundation
We've compiled all 7 episodes of More than Words, a series reported and produced by students at Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore. Click on the…
For our final More Than Words story, Xavier started out interested in how activists in Baltimore see their work in the city as connected to and inspired…
Last week you heard from Deneira, a graduate of Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore. She shared a little bit about her life with her mom and…
In today's episode of More than Words, we’ll focus on women who sacrifice and provide for their families. Deneira is a graduate of Frederick Douglass High…
First up-Deneira moderated a discussion with her co-reporters about adults’ perceptions of youth. The students had an honest and lively discussion about…
Frederick Douglass High School student, Miles, takes us on a journey through his experience of mentorship.From his tight-knit relationships with his…
In today’s episode Chanel, a Frederick Douglass High School student, produced and narrated a radio diary about her identity as a gender non-conformist.…
In today's episode of "More Than Words," Xavier, a Frederick Douglass High School student shares his connection to an issue all too common in Baltimore…
