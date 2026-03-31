The US-Israeli war on Iran: One month in, is there an end in sight?

The US-Israeli war with Iran continues to spread violence, chaos and uncertainty across the Middle East and around the world. Gas prices have spiked in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe.

In a press conference at the Pentagon Tuesday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, while attenuated, are still a threat to the US and our allies. A Kuwaiti oil tanker was set on fire off the coast of Dubai yesterday. The Strait of Hormuz remains almost completely closed.

Israel has continued its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon and is now invading the country. The Houthis in Yemen have fired missiles towards Israel, and their attacks threaten to close access to the Red Sea and further restrict international oil shipments.

Tom's first guest today is Aaron David Miller. He’s a former State Department Middle East analyst and negotiator, and now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Intl Peace in Washington, DC.

Aaron David Miller joined us on Zoom.