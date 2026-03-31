2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The US-Israeli war on Iran: One month in, is there an end in sight?

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
FILE - Ships sail through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz as the sun sets in the United Arab Emirates Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo, File)
AP File photo
/
AP
Ships sail through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz as the sun sets in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The US-Israeli war with Iran continues to spread violence, chaos and uncertainty across the Middle East and around the world. Gas prices have spiked in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. 

In a press conference at the Pentagon Tuesday morning, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, while attenuated, are still a threat to the US and our allies.  A Kuwaiti oil tanker was set on fire off the coast of Dubai yesterday.  The Strait of Hormuz remains almost completely closed.  

Israel has continued its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon and is now invading the country.  The Houthis in Yemen have fired missiles towards Israel, and their attacks threaten to close access to the Red Sea and further restrict international oil shipments. 

Tom's first guest today is Aaron David Miller.  He’s a former State Department Middle East analyst and negotiator, and now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Intl Peace in Washington, DC.

Aaron David Miller joined us on Zoom.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayUS Foreign RelationsTrump administrationMilitaryIranMiddle East
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes