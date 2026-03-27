Planned ICE facility in western Maryland sparks lawsuits and health worries

Guest host Scott Maucione looks at growing concerns about immigrant detention facilities in Maryland, and effects on the well-being of those held inside.

In western Maryland, local health officials and lawmakers are raising alarms about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's plans for a massive ICE detention facility.

The DHS bought the warehouse in Williamsport in January, then awarded a $113 million contract to renovate the building into a detention center that can hold up to 1,500 people - and provide healthcare for them.

Reporter Ben Conark covered this for WYPR’s news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

He joined Scott on Zoom to share what he learned.