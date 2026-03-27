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Midday

Planned ICE facility in western Maryland sparks lawsuits and health worries

By Scott Maucione,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 27, 2026 at 2:21 PM EDT
New SUVs are parked outside the warehouse in Washington County that was purchased by the Department of Homeland Security and ICE. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
New SUVs are parked outside the warehouse in Washington County that was purchased by the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Guest host Scott Maucione looks at growing concerns about immigrant detention facilities in Maryland, and effects on the well-being of those held inside.

In western Maryland, local health officials and lawmakers are raising alarms about the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's plans for a massive ICE detention facility. 

The DHS bought the warehouse in Williamsport in January, then awarded a $113 million contract to renovate the building into a detention center that can hold up to 1,500 people - and provide healthcare for them.

Reporter Ben Conark covered this for WYPR’s news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

He joined Scott on Zoom to share what he learned. 

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayimmigrant detentionICE FacilitiesImmigrationPublic HealthMaryland Attorney General Anthony Brown
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Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. <a href="https://twitter.com/smaucionewypr">@smaucionewypr</a>
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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