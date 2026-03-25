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Midday

A TSA agent at BWI on the real-world impact of the DHS shutdown

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 25, 2026 at 12:50 PM EDT
Travelers advance through the security line at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough
/
AP
Travelers advance through the security line at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Monday, March 23, 2026.

If you’ve tried to take a plane in recent days, you may have faced longer than average lines getting through airport security.

That’s because workers with the federal Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, are not getting paid. More than 450 TSA officers nationwide have quit the agency since this latest partial shutdown, which began February 14th.

Baltimore's BWI airport is not immune, with some travelers reporting long lines over the weekend. Things seemed to calm down Monday, and an airport official said passengers experienced normal wait times yesterday.

President Trump has deployed Immigration and Custom Enforcement - ICE - agents to airports in Atlanta, New York, Houston and New Orleans. There aren’t any ICE agents at BWI so far.

Tom's next guest is one of those TSA agents who is working without pay. Robert Williams is a member of AFGE Local 0449 at BWI. He has been with the TSA for 16 years…

And he joined Tom in the studio earlier today, before his shift began.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBWI Thurgood Marshall AirportTrump administrationCongressfederal workers
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Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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