A TSA agent at BWI on the real-world impact of the DHS shutdown

If you’ve tried to take a plane in recent days, you may have faced longer than average lines getting through airport security.

That’s because workers with the federal Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, are not getting paid. More than 450 TSA officers nationwide have quit the agency since this latest partial shutdown, which began February 14th.

Baltimore's BWI airport is not immune, with some travelers reporting long lines over the weekend. Things seemed to calm down Monday, and an airport official said passengers experienced normal wait times yesterday.

President Trump has deployed Immigration and Custom Enforcement - ICE - agents to airports in Atlanta, New York, Houston and New Orleans. There aren’t any ICE agents at BWI so far.

Tom's next guest is one of those TSA agents who is working without pay. Robert Williams is a member of AFGE Local 0449 at BWI. He has been with the TSA for 16 years…

And he joined Tom in the studio earlier today, before his shift began.