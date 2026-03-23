Backers of the LEAD Act say the legislation increases protections for Maryland's most vulnerable

A package of bills now before the Maryland legislature, called the LEAD Act, would greatly expand the protections and support for individuals with dementia, autism or other mental disabilities. The bi-partisan measure, which has been making its way through both the Senate and the House of Delegates, would address the problem of "elopement," or wandering — situations in which these individuals sometimes become lost or put themselves or others in danger. The legislation calls for mandatory training of law-enforcement officers on how to safely deal with such situations.

The LEAD Act's sponsors include Republican State Senator Michael McKay (District 1), and Democratic House Delegates Aaron Kaufman (District 18), Lesley J. Lopez (District 39), and Aletheia McCaskill (District 44B).

Support for the measure has also come from Midday's next guest: Shari Bailey is the founder and board member of Laila’s Gift, an organization that advocates on behalf of children with special needs and disabilities.

Shari Bailey spoke with Midday guest host Gabe Ortis about why her group is working so hard to win passage of the LEAD Act. Shari’s strong personal connection to this issue grows from her own daughter’s rare developmental disability.