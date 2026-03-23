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Midday

Backers of the LEAD Act say the legislation increases protections for Maryland's most vulnerable

By Gabe Ortis,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
Senator Michael McKay, a Republican who represents District 1, at a news conference in Annapolis February 24, 2026, announcing his co-sponsorship of the LEAD Act, a bi-partisan package of bills that would provide stronger protections for persons with mental disabilities
photo courtesy Shari Bailey
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Laila's Gift
Senator Michael McKay, a Republican who represents District 1, at a news conference in Annapolis February 24, 2026, announcing his co-sponsorship of the LEAD Act, a bi-partisan package of bills that would provide stronger protections for persons with mental disabilities.

A package of bills now before the Maryland legislature, called the LEAD Act, would greatly expand the protections and support for individuals with dementia, autism or other mental disabilities. The bi-partisan measure, which has been making its way through both the Senate and the House of Delegates, would address the problem of "elopement," or wandering — situations in which these individuals sometimes become lost or put themselves or others in danger. The legislation calls for mandatory training of law-enforcement officers on how to safely deal with such situations.

The LEAD Act's sponsors include Republican State Senator Michael McKay (District 1), and Democratic House Delegates Aaron Kaufman (District 18), Lesley J. Lopez (District 39), and Aletheia McCaskill (District 44B).

Support for the measure has also come from Midday's next guest: Shari Bailey is the founder and board member of Laila’s Gift, an organization that advocates on behalf of children with special needs and disabilities.

Shari Bailey spoke with Midday guest host Gabe Ortis about why her group is working so hard to win passage of the LEAD Act. Shari’s strong personal connection to this issue grows from her own daughter’s rare developmental disability.

The LEAD Act is a package of five bills moving through the Maryland legislature that would enhance protections and services for citizens with mental disabilities such as dementia or autism.
LEAD Act poster courtesy LailasGift.org
The LEAD Act is a package of five separate bills moving through the Maryland legislature that would enhance protections and services for citizens with mental disabilities such as dementia or autism.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2026disability rightsdevelopmental disabilities
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Gabe Ortis
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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