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Midday

Maryland Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with mixed emotions

By Gabe Ortis,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:24 PM EDT
Mosque leaders added a fifth prayer service to accommodate high turn out during Eid prayers. Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
The Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Windsor Mill, Maryland. At the end of Ramadan last year, ISB leaders had to add a fifth service to accommodate high turn-out during Eid prayers.

Islam's annual month of fasting, Ramadan, has come to an end and it is time to celebrate. Eid al-Fitr means “Breaking of the Fast.” And it’s typically held at sundown on the last day of the Islamic holy month.

Imam Yaseen Shaikh led prayers for the Islamic Society of Baltimore this morning. He’s preparing for more Eid celebrations over the weekend — celebrations that have been tinged with sadness about the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. The Imam agreed to join Midday guest host Gabe Ortis on Zoom during this very busy holiday.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayAmerican MuslimsIslamic Society of Baltimore
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Gabe Ortis
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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