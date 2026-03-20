Maryland Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with mixed emotions

Islam's annual month of fasting, Ramadan, has come to an end and it is time to celebrate. Eid al-Fitr means “Breaking of the Fast.” And it’s typically held at sundown on the last day of the Islamic holy month.

Imam Yaseen Shaikh led prayers for the Islamic Society of Baltimore this morning. He’s preparing for more Eid celebrations over the weekend — celebrations that have been tinged with sadness about the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran. The Imam agreed to join Midday guest host Gabe Ortis on Zoom during this very busy holiday.