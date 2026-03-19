MotorWeek's John Davis on US auto woes, China's EV push, car-care tips

It’s Midday on Cars, as Tom is joined once again by John Davis, the host of MotorWeek on MPT and PBS. He’ll take your questions and comments about what you’re driving, and about that new or used car you’re hoping to drive.

John and Tom will also talk about electric vehicles and the changing dynamics of the global auto industry. Under the second Trump administration, the United States has effectively reversed course on supporting American car-makers’ moves to electrify their vehicle lines: Gone are most of the federal tax credits for EV consumer purchases, with congressional proposals now to replace the subsidies with annual fees to drive EVs and hybrids.

Of the 16 million cars, vans and sport utility vehicles sold in the US last year, only 1.3 million were EVs. Analysts say increased global competition from Chinese EV makers such as BYD and Geely and the withdrawal of US federal subsidies are taking their toll on American EV prospects.

John Davis can help us understand what all this means.

He is the creative force behind MotorWeek, which airs on MPT and PBS stations throughout the country (check your local listings) and streams on its popular YouTube channel. The show is now in its 45th season and is television’s longest running automotive series. John Davis has been the host and executive producer since the show’s inception back in 1981.

John Davis joins us on Zoom…

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