Iranians in America share their views on the US-Israeli war on Iran

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is in its third week. The Strait of Hormuz remains virtually closed; global oil prices have risen more than 40% since the war began.

Yesterday, Israel announced it had killed two influential Iranian leaders, Ali Larijani, the head of the Supreme National Security Council, and Brig. Gen. Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij Militia, the militia aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that suppressed dissent against the government. Today, Israel announced that Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, was killed overnight.

Iran’s military capacity has been severely compromised, but not enough to stop Iranian attacks in countries throughout the Middle East. The attacks include a drone and rocket strike on the American embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

Maryland has its own thriving Iranian and Iranian-American community. For many years, one member of that community has been Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s Shah, who was deposed in the 1979 revolution.

Now, almost 50 years later, is another revolution at hand? What does the future hold for Iran? And will Iranians here and abroad have a say in that future?

Tom's first guest today is Trita Parsi, an Iranian-born writer and foreign policy expert and co- founder and executive vice president of the Washington, DC-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Trita Parsi joins us on Zoom from Washington, DC.

Following the revolution in 1979 that brought hard line clerics to power in Iran, the Iranian population in the U.S. grew more than fourfold, to more than 750,000 people as of 2024, according to the Pew Research Center.

Later in the program, Tom speaks with a woman and her father who are part of the Iranian diaspora in America, a group that's anxiously watching the war from afar.

Maddie Tattersall is half Iranian and half Irish - from her mother’s side. Her father, “Q” — who has asked that we not use his full name — was born in Iran. He left in 1979 when he was 14. He’s been back to Iran only a few times since then.

When we first reached out to Q, he was gazing at four screens, each broadcasting the latest on the US-Israeli war on Iran.

He and his daughter share their thoughts as the violence continues for a third week.

Q joins us from the Philadelphia area on Zoom.

Maddie owns a tree trimming business in Glen Arm, Maryland. She joins us in studio A…

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