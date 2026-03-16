When you need a friend, can you call AI? An educator gave it a try.

Have you ever asked an artificial intelligence app like ChatGPT for advice in your personal life? Or maybe a shared secret?

Well, now there are apps that take it a step further. Perhaps you’ve heard about AI-powered romantic partners: digital lovers that won’t leave you on “read,” or stand you up for a date.

But what does this kind of affection mean for the future of our love lives?

Dr. Jessica Stansbury is director of Teaching & Learning Excellence at the University of Baltimore's Center for Excellence in Learning, Teaching, and Technology, or CELTT, where she helps students and staff understand AI and its use in the real world.

And recently it got very “real” for Dr. Stansbury and her husband, when they experimented with a Baltimore-based AI companion service called ‘Nomi.’

Their story was covered by the reporter Tim Prudente for The Baltimore Banner, WYPR's news partner.

Dr. Jessica Stansbury joins us today on Zoom with details of her "close" encounter with A-I.