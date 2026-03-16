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Midday

When you need a friend, can you call AI? An educator gave it a try.

By Erica Kane,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 16, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Some proponents of A-I say the complex algorithms used to endow computers with artificial intelligence enable them to become digital "companions" to humans, and perhaps help dispel the loneliness and feelings of isolation many people are reporting these days. Others have their doubts. (image credit: Pixabay CC0 via Wikimedia Commons)
(image credit: Pixabay CC0 via Wikimedia Commons)
Some proponents of A-I say the complex algorithms used to endow computers with artificial intelligence enable them to become digital "companions" to humans — and perhaps help dispel the loneliness and feelings of isolation many people are reporting these days. Others have their doubts.

Have you ever asked an artificial intelligence app like ChatGPT for advice in your personal life? Or maybe a shared secret?

Well, now there are apps that take it a step further. Perhaps you’ve heard about AI-powered romantic partners: digital lovers that won’t leave you on “read,” or stand you up for a date.

But what does this kind of affection mean for the future of our love lives?

Dr. Jessica Stansbury is director of Teaching & Learning Excellence at the University of Baltimore's Center for Excellence in Learning, Teaching, and Technology, or CELTT, where she helps students and staff understand AI and its use in the real world.

And recently it got very “real” for Dr. Stansbury and her husband, when they experimented with a Baltimore-based AI companion service called ‘Nomi.’

Their story was covered by the reporter Tim Prudente for The Baltimore Banner, WYPR's news partner.

Dr. Jessica Stansbury joins us today on Zoom with details of her "close" encounter with A-I.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayArtificial Intelligencetechnologysocial isolationmental health
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Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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