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Midday

Gov. Moore and state lawmakers attack rising home energy costs

By Erica Kane,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
Maryland Governor Wes Moore and some Democratic lawmakers are working on a new legislative package that would reduce energy costs for Marylanders
credit Ulysses Munoz/The Baltimore Banner
Maryland Governor Wes Moore and some Democratic lawmakers are working on a new legislative package that would reduce energy costs for Marylanders

Governor Wes Moore and some of the state’s top Democrats have a new energy package for Maryland -

They claim it would reduce most residents’ annual bills by $150 a year.

Over the course of the winter, BGE customers complained about rising costs.

Now, as winter transitions to spring we’re asking Adam Willis - who covers climate and the environment for the Baltimore Banner - if energy prices will swing as dramatically as the temperature has recently.

Adam joins Midday guest host Erica Kane on Zoom from St. Mary’s county.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Governor Wes MooreMaryland General Assembly 2026energy
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Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
See stories by Erica Kane
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak