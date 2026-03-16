Gov. Moore and state lawmakers attack rising home energy costs

Governor Wes Moore and some of the state’s top Democrats have a new energy package for Maryland -

They claim it would reduce most residents’ annual bills by $150 a year.

Over the course of the winter, BGE customers complained about rising costs.

Now, as winter transitions to spring we’re asking Adam Willis - who covers climate and the environment for the Baltimore Banner - if energy prices will swing as dramatically as the temperature has recently.

Adam joins Midday guest host Erica Kane on Zoom from St. Mary’s county.