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Midday

As stricter SNAP eligibility rules kick in, tens of thousands of Marylanders could lose benefits

By Erica Kane,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:16 PM EDT
Tens of thousands of Maryland recipients of SNAP — the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — could lose their food-purchasing subsidies this month because of stricter eligibility requirements imposed last year by the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress. In this AP file photo, SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
Tens of thousands of Maryland recipients of SNAP — the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — could lose their food-purchasing subsidies this month because of stricter eligibility requirements imposed last year by the Trump administration and the Republican-led Congress. In this AP file photo, SNAP EBT (electronic benefit transfer) information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

On today’s show, a conversation about why federal food assistance is in jeopardy.

Across Maryland — and across the nation — recipients of SNAP -the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - could lose their food-purchasing benefits this month. March is when new eligibility requirements set by the Trump administration and approved last year by the Republican-led Congress finally go into effect.

Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders receive federal food assistance each month.

To tell us about the changes and what they mean, we turn to Meg Kimmel, the president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

She joins Midday guest host Erica Kane here on Zoom.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Food BankSNAP BenefitsHungerTrump administrationFood Insecurity
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Erica Kane
Erica Kane is a weekend news host on WYPR.
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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