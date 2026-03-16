As stricter SNAP eligibility rules kick in, tens of thousands of Marylanders could lose benefits

On today’s show, a conversation about why federal food assistance is in jeopardy.

Across Maryland — and across the nation — recipients of SNAP -the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - could lose their food-purchasing benefits this month. March is when new eligibility requirements set by the Trump administration and approved last year by the Republican-led Congress finally go into effect.

Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders receive federal food assistance each month.

To tell us about the changes and what they mean, we turn to Meg Kimmel, the president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

She joins Midday guest host Erica Kane here on Zoom.