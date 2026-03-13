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Midday

New wars in Iran and Afghanistan raising fears among local Afghanis

By Gabe Ortis,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:41 PM EDT
Residents inspect the site of a suspected Pakistani missile strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Barackatullah Popal)
Barackatullah Popal
/
AP
Residents inspect the site of a suspected Pakistani missile strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, March 13, 2026.

Before the U.S.-Israel war against Iran engulfed the Middle East, a separate international conflict broke out on Iran’s other border.

One day before the joint strikes on Iran, Pakistan also launched strikes into Afghanistan, hitting an ammunition depot in the capital city, Kabul.

The Pakistani military says it targeted 22 military sites across Afghanistan that first day, while declaring “open war.”

Today, March 13th, fighting along the border and around Kabul continues.

Many thousands of miles away, here in Maryland, members of the Afghan community are watching closely and worrying about the safety of loved ones.

Midday guest host Gabe Ortis is joined in the studio by Javed, an Afghan émigré living in Dundalk, Maryland. We're withholding his surname because he worries about the safety of his relatives back in Afghanistan.

Javed immigrated to the United States 10 years ago, after working as an interpreter and advisor for U.S. forces. He now works as a case manager at Global Refuge, a non-profit organization here in Baltimore that assists refugees and advocates for their rights.

Gabe also welcomes on Zoom the president and CEO of Global Refuge, Krish Vignarajah, who joins Javed to discuss the status of Afghan refugees.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayrefugeesKrishanti VignarajahImmigrationUS Foreign RelationsIranAsylees
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Gabe Ortis
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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