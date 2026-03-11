Rep. Johnny Olszewski on US-Iran war, ICE, Epstein, and affordability

Tom's guest for the hour on Midday today is U.S. Representative Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

The congressman, who was sworn into office in January 2025, represents Maryland's 2nd district, which covers Carroll and Baltimore counties, as well as a tiny piece of Baltimore City. He sits on the House Small Business Committee, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Representative Johnny O joins us in Studio A.

You're welcome to join the conversation!

Email us at [email protected], or

Call us at 410.662.8780