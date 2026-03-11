2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
Midday

Rep. Johnny Olszewski on US-Iran war, ICE, Epstein, and affordability

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maryland's 2nd Dist. Congressman Johnny Olszewski (D) addressing questions from his constituents at a Town Hall Tuesday night in Randallstown, Maryland.
YouTube
Maryland's 2nd Dist. Congressman Johnny Olszewski (D) addressing questions from his constituents at a Town Hall Tuesday night in Randallstown, Maryland.

Tom's guest for the hour on Midday today is U.S. Representative Johnny Olszewski, Jr.

The congressman, who was sworn into office in January 2025, represents Maryland's 2nd district, which covers Carroll and Baltimore counties, as well as a tiny piece of Baltimore City. He sits on the House Small Business Committee, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Representative Johnny O joins us in Studio A.

You're welcome to join the conversation!
Email us at [email protected], or
Call us at 410.662.8780

