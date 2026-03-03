Rep. Sarah Elfreth (Md 3) speaks out on US/Israeli attacks on Iran

Following the attacks in Iran by the US and Israel this weekend, the US has closed embassies in Saudia Arabia and Kuwait.Israel has advanced troops into Lebanon, the State Department has issued an advisory to Americans to leave more than a dozen Middle East countries, and it has ordered non-essential staff members and their families to evacuate fromBahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Six American service personnel have lost their lives in the conflict thus far.

Midday host Tom hall begins today with Democratic Rep. Sarah Elfreth. She represents Maryland's 3rd congressional district. She is a member of the Armed Services Committee.

She joined Tom on Zoom earlier this morning.