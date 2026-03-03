2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Rep. Sarah Elfreth (Md 3) speaks out on US/Israeli attacks on Iran

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Democratic Rep. Sarah Elfreth was elected in 2024 to represent Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee.
Official portrait
Dem. Rep. Sarah Elfreth was elected in 2024 to represent Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

Following the attacks in Iran by the US and Israel this weekend, the US has closed embassies in Saudia Arabia and Kuwait.Israel has advanced troops into Lebanon, the State Department has issued an advisory to Americans to leave more than a dozen Middle East countries, and it has ordered non-essential staff members and their families to evacuate fromBahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Six American service personnel have lost their lives in the conflict thus far.

Midday host Tom hall begins today with Democratic Rep. Sarah Elfreth. She represents Maryland's 3rd congressional district. She is a member of the Armed Services Committee.

She joined Tom on Zoom earlier this morning.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayRep. Sarah ElfrethTrump administrationIranUS Foreign Relations
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes