Maryland Politics: Primary candidates set for state and congressional races; a GA update

Midday's guest host Jayne Miller turns now to this year's Maryland primary races, which are now set to let voters pick their candidates for the governor’s seat, county council seats, and the states candidates to U.S. Congress, ahead of this November's important general elections.

The filing deadline came and went on February 24, and we now know our candidates for this year’s primary elections. Balloting is scheduled on Tuesday, June 23 with an early voting window from June 11 to June 18, 2026.

To walk us through how things shaped up, we’re joined by Bryan Sears. He's an award-winning reporter who covers the governor, General Assembly, and state politics for the news site Maryland Matters, and he joins us on Zoom.