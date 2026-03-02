2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Maryland Politics: Primary candidates set for state and congressional races; a GA update

By Jayne Miller,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM EST
The Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland. It is the oldest U.S. state capitol in continuous legislative use, dating to 1772, and houses the Maryland General Assembly and the offices of the Governor and Lt. Governor.
photo courtesy Office of the Senate President.
The Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland. It is the oldest U.S. state capitol in continuous legislative use, dating to 1772, and houses the Maryland General Assembly and the offices of the Governor and Lt. Governor.

Midday's guest host Jayne Miller turns now to this year's Maryland primary races, which are now set to let voters pick their candidates for the governor’s seat, county council seats, and the states candidates to U.S. Congress, ahead of this November's important general elections.

Bryan Sears covers state and local government for Maryland Matters.
Bryan Sears covers state and local government for Maryland Matters.

The filing deadline came and went on February 24, and we now know our candidates for this year’s primary elections. Balloting is scheduled on Tuesday, June 23 with an early voting window from June 11 to June 18, 2026.

To walk us through how things shaped up, we’re joined by Bryan Sears. He's an award-winning reporter who covers the governor, General Assembly, and state politics for the news site Maryland Matters, and he joins us on Zoom.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland PoliticsMaryland General Assembly 2026Maryland Governor Wes Moore2026 midterm electionsMaryland primary election
Jayne Miller
Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. She has frequently joined Midday host Tom Hall as a guest to share her valuable insights on city and state political developments.
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
