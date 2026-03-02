As Harborplace sits, is Baltimore's downtown renewal losing steam?

Midday guest host Jayne Miller takes a look now at some worrying signs that the city's efforts to revitalize and renovate downtown Baltimore appear to be facing stiff challenges.

photo courtesy BBJ Melody Simmons covers development for the Baltimore Business Journal.

Rising office vacancies. The Sheraton hotel on Conway street recently closed. And long after plans for a completely reimagined Harborplace were unveiled, the vaunted development project has yet to break ground. What's going on?

Someone who’s been covering downtown development thoroughly is Melody Simmons, a reporter at the Baltimore Business Journal. She joins Jayne Miller in Studio A.