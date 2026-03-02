2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

As Harborplace sits, is Baltimore's downtown renewal losing steam?

By Jayne Miller,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 2, 2026 at 5:44 PM EST
Harborplace renderings show massive residential units envisioned by the developer. (MCB Real Estate)
MCB Real Estate
A Harborplace rendering shows massive new residential units envisioned by the developer for Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Midday guest host Jayne Miller takes a look now at some worrying signs that the city's efforts to revitalize and renovate downtown Baltimore appear to be facing stiff challenges.

Melody Simmons, Reporter for The Baltimore Business Journal
photo courtesy BBJ
Melody Simmons covers development for the Baltimore Business Journal.

Rising office vacancies. The Sheraton hotel on Conway street recently closed. And long after plans for a completely reimagined Harborplace were unveiled, the vaunted development project has yet to break ground. What's going on?

Someone who’s been covering downtown development thoroughly is Melody Simmons, a reporter at the Baltimore Business Journal. She joins Jayne Miller in Studio A.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayDowntown Partnership of BaltimoreInner HarborHarborplacedevelopment
Stay Connected
Jayne Miller
Guest host Jayne Miller is an independent local journalist who retired in 2022 after 40 years as an investigative reporter for WBAL-TV 11 in Baltimore. She has frequently joined Midday host Tom Hall as a guest to share her valuable insights on city and state political developments.
See stories by Jayne Miller
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
See stories by Amy Walters
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak