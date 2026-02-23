2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Newswriter unions slam Baltimore Sun's trial use of AI to write high-profile news analyses

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
The Baltimore Sun headquarters at St. Paul Plaza. (Dylan Segelbaum/The Baltimore Banner)
Dylan Segelbaum
/
The Baltimore Banner
The Baltimore Sun headquarters at St. Paul Plaza.

Today on Midday, guest host Gabe Ortis looks at the use of AI in the newsroom.

Nearly 10 percent of U.S. newspapers articles contain at least some text created by artificial intelligence, according to researchers at the University of Maryland.

But at the Baltimore Sun last week, we saw something new: articles fully written by AI and edited by humans.

Workers with the Washington-Baltimore News Guild are not happy...saying the move raises questions about transparency, quality, and the future of local journalism.

Sun management, while acknowledging in a statement to the Baltimore Brew that there were mistakes in the copy, defended its use of AI for editorial content as "innovation," and stated that they intend to continue exploring ways to "responsibly" use what they call "this "powerful tool."

Members of the newsroom union join us to explain why they’re pushing back.
Dan Belson, a Baltimore Sun PUBLIC SAFETY reporter and unit chair of the Baltimore Sun Guild; and Ariel Wittenberg, a public health reporter with POLITICO'S E&E News and unit chair of POLITICO AND E&E's (PEN) News Guild, join us on Zoom.

You're welcome to join us as well!
How do you feel about AI being used to write the news stories and analyses you read?
Give us a call at 410.662.8780, or
email us at [email protected]

Midday Baltimore Sun Guild Baltimore Sun Artificial Intelligence journalism
Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
