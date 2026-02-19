Maryland lawmakers revisit reform for juvenile automatic charging. State's Attorney Ivan Bates says that's a bad idea.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and his fellow State's Attorneys in jurisdictions throughout Maryland strongly oppose a bill state lawmakers are considering this session.

In the Maryland Senate, the legislation is called the Youth Charging Reform Act. Similar legislation is progressing through the legislative process in the House of Delegates.

Currently, children aged 14 and older in Maryland can be charged as adults for first-degree murder and rape charges. At 16 or older, the list of qualifying crimes for automatic charging expands to 33.

Advocates say “auto charging” is funneling too many young people into incarceration.

The legislation would make it so, at least initially, young people accused of some serious offenses would be charged in juvenile court and put under the supervision of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Bates joins Midday to discuss his opposition.