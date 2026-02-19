2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Maryland lawmakers revisit reform for juvenile automatic charging. State's Attorney Ivan Bates says that's a bad idea.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi, center, speaks with Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates, left, and Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy at the State House in Annapolis on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. They spoke after Gov. Wes Moore held a press conference to announce public safety proposals. Photo by Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Pamela Wood
/
The Baltimore Banner
Former Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Secretary Vincent Schiraldi, center, speaks with Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates, left in January 9, 2024. They spoke after Gov. Wes Moore held a press conference to announce public safety proposals.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and his fellow State's Attorneys in jurisdictions throughout Maryland strongly oppose a bill state lawmakers are considering this session.

In the Maryland Senate, the legislation is called the Youth Charging Reform Act. Similar legislation is progressing through the legislative process in the House of Delegates.

Currently, children aged 14 and older in Maryland can be charged as adults for first-degree murder and rape charges. At 16 or older, the list of qualifying crimes for automatic charging expands to 33.

Advocates say “auto charging” is funneling too many young people into incarceration.

The legislation would make it so, at least initially, young people accused of some serious offenses would be charged in juvenile court and put under the supervision of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Bates joins Midday to discuss his opposition.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
