A Baltimore playwright is bringing a dramatic 1925 courtroom case to the stage
In 1925, wealthy New York socialite Leonard 'Kip' Rhinelander went to court seeking to annul his marriage to Alice Jones, claiming she had deceived him about her mixed-race ancestry.
The Rhinelander case revealed just how deeply divided 1920s America was by race and class.
Laura Wexler, a Baltimore playwright, is working on bringing the scandalizing story to the stage. Wexler joins Midday to discuss her play, and what drew her to this chapter of American history.