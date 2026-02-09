2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Sports with Cordell Woodland: Superbowl 60; new Ravens coach

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:19 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hold the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
/
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hold the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Superbowl LX — okay, 60 —played out last night in Santa Clara, California, in a contest that saw the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Seattle Seahawks defeat the American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots by a score of 28 to 13, to win their second title in franchise history.

Cordell Woodland is a sports commentator for Sports Radio 105.7 The Fan
Courtesy 105.7 The Fan
Cordell Woodland is a sports commentator for Sports Radio 105.7 The Fan

Midday guest host Gabe Ortis welcomes Cordell Woodland, sports commentator and podcaster for Sports Radio105.7 The Fan, to talk about that game, and also to discuss what we might expect from the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason following some major coaching changes.

Cordell Woodland joins us via Zoom.

Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
