Sports with Cordell Woodland: Superbowl 60; new Ravens coach

Superbowl LX — okay, 60 —played out last night in Santa Clara, California, in a contest that saw the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Seattle Seahawks defeat the American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots by a score of 28 to 13, to win their second title in franchise history.

Courtesy 105.7 The Fan Cordell Woodland is a sports commentator for Sports Radio 105.7 The Fan

Midday guest host Gabe Ortis welcomes Cordell Woodland, sports commentator and podcaster for Sports Radio105.7 The Fan, to talk about that game, and also to discuss what we might expect from the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason following some major coaching changes.

Cordell Woodland joins us via Zoom.