Why Baltimore's bus-rail system is getting low marks from transit activists, students and workers

Today on Midday, guest host Erica Kane puts the spotlight on transportation.

A transportation system gets us where we need to go. But in Baltimore, for those without a car, transit can be a headache.

The Greater Baltimore region recently received a “D” grade on a non-profit activist group's public transit report card.

While slight improvements were noted in reliability, other areas faltered including the time spent commuting and air pollution.

We hear from long-time Maryland transit advocate Brian O’Malley. His Central Maryland Transportation Alliance is the group that issued the near-failing grade.

And we are joined by Kwane Wyatt of the Fund for Educational Excellence and two Baltimore high school students who are working with their peers to advocate for better city bus service to and from public schools.

Christian Holmes is a 12th grader at Baltimore City College and Justice LeGrand is an 11th grader at Baltimore School for the Arts.

