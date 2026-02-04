2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday on Money: Personal Finance Tips with Nic Abrams, CFP

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Careful management of your own or your family's daily and long-term finances is more important than ever in today's uncertain economy. (In this June 15, 2018 AP File photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass.)
Elise Amendola
/
AP
Careful management of your own or your family's daily and long-term finances is more important than ever in today's uncertain economy. In this June 15, 2018 AP File photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass.

Today, it’s Midday on Money.

Students have submitted their applications to colleges. As those acceptance letters begin to arrive, families are facing the reality of figuring out how to pay for secondary education.

Interest rates are a hot topic in Washington. President Trump has made it clear he thinks the fed should lower them, but the current chairman, Jerome Powell, insists the Fed is following the data, not the command of the Commander in Chief.

Nicolas Abrams is a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Opulentia, LLC, a financial services firm in Hunt Valley, Maryand.
photo courtesy Nicolas Abrams
Nicolas Abrams is a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of Opulentia, LLC, a financial services firm in Hunt Valley, Maryand.

And, it’s the time of year when a lot of folks think about their financial situation and focus on planning their financial future.

On today's show, we’re going to talk about saving, investing, and strategizing for that financial future with Nicolas Abrams, a Certified Financial Planner and the founder and CEO of Opulentia, a financial services firm in Hunt Valley, Maryland.
(Full disclosure: Opulentia has been an underwriter here at WYPR.)

Nicolas Abrams joins Tom on Zoom.
