An update on Baltimore's winter road-clearing and city services

We lead our show today with an update on Baltimore City's ongoing winter emergency operations from City Administrator Faith Leach, who joined us on Zoom just prior to the broadcast.

She tells Midday host Tom Hall that a little more than a week after the big winter storm, some roadways, alleyways and trash collection services are still impacted by the snow and ice. And she is warning residents of the persistent and dangerously cold temperatures, and directing unhoused individuals to seek shelter in the city's numerous warming centers.

Here's a summary of current conditions in Baltimore City:

Matt Bush / WYPR A no parking sign due to snow in Federal Hill.

Code Blue: The Health Commissioner has extended the Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Tuesday morning, February 3, 2026, due to continued, dangerously low wind chills and icy conditions.

Snow Emergency Plan: While Phase II has ended (allowing parking on some, but not all, routes), Phase I remains in effect, meaning snow emergency routes must still be kept clear.

Conditions: Despite some warmer daytime temperatures, significant, thick, "rock-like" ice remains on many streets and sidewalks from the previous week's storm.

Trash/Recycling: Due to the conditions, routine, city-wide trash collection is still impacted, and, for the week of February 1-7, alley clearing operations are still in effect to address the snow/ice, with some trash pickups shifted.

For more information on the city's winter emergency operations, go to the Baltimore City Snow Center website at https://snow.baltimorecity.gov.