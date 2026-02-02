Tene Wilder, Baltimore's hairstylist to-the-stars, gets an Oscar nom for her work on "Sinners"

It's Oscar season!

Among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' leading candidates for Best Picture is Sinners. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku among many others, Sinners has earned a record 16 Oscar nominations, including not only Best Picture but also Best Original Screenplay, Best Directing and....Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

And a key hairstylist on the Sinner’s team grew up in the Baltimore area.

Tene Wilder — a former proprietor of the Wilder Experience, a Baltimore salon and spa — was part of a skilled group of makeup designers and hairstylists for Sinners; her role was to develop story-driven hairstyles for actresses Wunmi Mosaku (as Annie, pictured below), Li Jun Li (Grace Chow), and Lola Kirke (Joan).

photo courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures. Tene Wilder's role on "Sinners" was to create a character-driven hairstyle for several of the movie's female stars, including Nigerian-born Wunmi Mosaku, whose powerful portrayal of "Annie" in "Sinners" earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Tene's stylings have appeared in both movies and television. She won an Emmy in 2021 for Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling on FX’s series, Pose. Tene’s recent work includes Netflix’s “His & Hers,” which reached Number 1 on the streaming platform charts in January.

The Oscars will be presented in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on March 15.

Tene joins us on Zoom...