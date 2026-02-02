At Baltimore's Great Blacks in Wax Museum, new educational initiatives and an abiding mission

If you’ve just joined us, we’re talking about Black history today.

In the current political moment, debates over history—what’s taught, what’s reserved, and what’s left out — are happening not just in classrooms, but in legislatures, school boards, and cultural institutions across the country.

Here in Baltimore, the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum has spent decades preserving and presenting Black history in a way that’s immersive, unapologetic, and deeply human.

They are in the midst of a long-term expansion and recently announced a new program targeting young people: Field Trips to Freedom.

Midday guest host Erica Kane, with producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Rob Sivak, visited the museum on North Avenue last Friday to talk to them about Black history in this moment, and how the museum approaches younger audiences.

photo by Rob Sivak for WYPR Our interview in one of the numerous exhibit halls at Baltimore's National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: (L-R) Midday host Erica Kane, with educator and tour guide Jessica "Culture Queen" Smith, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes at the mixer and Museum Director Dr. David Fakunle. The wax figure of President Barack Obama is visible in the background.

Erica spoke with Museum Director Dr. David Fakunle, and Jessica Smith, aka ‘Culture Queen,’ a Baltimore children’s performer, educator, playwright and artist who serves as a tour guide for school field trips to the Museum.