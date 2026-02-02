2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
At Baltimore's Great Blacks in Wax Museum, new educational initiatives and an abiding mission

By Erica Kane,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 2, 2026 at 2:18 PM EST
President Obama's wax likeness is one of the most popular figures among the many on display for visitors to Baltimore's Great Blacks in Wax Museum, one of the oldest continuously operating wax museums in the country.
photo by Rob Sivak for WYPR
President Obama's wax likeness is one of the most popular figures among the many on display for visitors to Baltimore's National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, a private, non-profit educational institution that first opened in 1980.

If you’ve just joined us, we’re talking about Black history today.
In the current political moment, debates over history—what’s taught, what’s reserved, and what’s left out — are happening not just in classrooms, but in legislatures, school boards, and cultural institutions across the country.

Here in Baltimore, the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum has spent decades preserving and presenting Black history in a way that’s immersive, unapologetic, and deeply human.

They are in the midst of a long-term expansion and recently announced a new program targeting young people: Field Trips to Freedom.

Midday guest host Erica Kane, with producers Sam Bermas-Dawes and Rob Sivak, visited the museum on North Avenue last Friday to talk to them about Black history in this moment, and how the museum approaches younger audiences.

Our interview in one of the numerous exhibit halls at Baltimore's National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: (L-R) Midday host Erica Kane, with educator and tour guide Jessica "Culture Queen" Smith, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes at the mixer and Museum Director Dr. David Fakunle. The wax figure of President Barack Obama is visible in the background.
photo by Rob Sivak for WYPR
Our interview in one of the numerous exhibit halls at Baltimore's National Great Blacks in Wax Museum: (L-R) Midday host Erica Kane, with educator and tour guide Jessica "Culture Queen" Smith, producer Sam Bermas-Dawes at the mixer and Museum Director Dr. David Fakunle. The wax figure of President Barack Obama is visible in the background.

Erica spoke with Museum Director Dr. David Fakunle, and Jessica Smith, aka ‘Culture Queen,’ a Baltimore children’s performer, educator, playwright and artist who serves as a tour guide for school field trips to the Museum.

