As Marylanders anxiously watch Minneapolis, a conversation about federal immigration enforcement

By Sam Bermas-Dawes,
Rob Sivak
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Walt Whitman High School students hold signs during a walkout at the school in Bethesda on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. (Valerie Plesch for The Banner)
Valerie Plesch
/
The Baltimore Banner
Last summer, protesters marched to two locations in Highlandtown: a Royal Farms and a Supermarket, where immigration had arrested multiple people. Recent protest in 2026 centered on the Baltimore Field Office of ICE downtown.

As Marylanders anxiously watched events in Minneapolis, some worry for the future of American democracy and for their own communities. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expanding facilities in Maryland. Could the federal crackdown come here next?

Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen joins us to talk about public safety, communication with federal law enforcement agencies and where local law enforcement fits into the picture.

Plus, immigration attorney Adam Crandell, a Partner at law firm Eldridge Crandell, on what he sees working with documented and undocumented immigrants across our region.

And then, Maryland lawmakers react to federal violence. What new legislation is making its way through the General Assembly? Cathyrn Jackson, Policy Director at community organizing group CASA Maryland, joins the show to give us insights.

We encourage your questions or comments. Email us at [email protected], or call us during the live show at 410-662-8780. You can also leave a comment on the Midday Listener Line at 410-735-1616.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for <i>Midday</i>.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
