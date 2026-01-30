As Marylanders anxiously watch Minneapolis, a conversation about federal immigration enforcement

As Marylanders anxiously watched events in Minneapolis, some worry for the future of American democracy and for their own communities. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expanding facilities in Maryland. Could the federal crackdown come here next?

Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen joins us to talk about public safety, communication with federal law enforcement agencies and where local law enforcement fits into the picture.

Plus, immigration attorney Adam Crandell, a Partner at law firm Eldridge Crandell, on what he sees working with documented and undocumented immigrants across our region.

And then, Maryland lawmakers react to federal violence. What new legislation is making its way through the General Assembly? Cathyrn Jackson, Policy Director at community organizing group CASA Maryland, joins the show to give us insights.

