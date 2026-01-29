2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
MICA President McCormick on the art college's bicentennial and its enduring community impacts

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
A view along Mount Royal Avenue of the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) campus featuring the Main Building on the right, and the Brown Center and Fox Building on the left. MICA is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, entering its third century as the oldest independent, continuous degree-granting college of art and design in the United States.
courtesy Maryland Institute College of Art
A view along Mount Royal Avenue of the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) campus featuring the Main Building on the right, the Brown Center and Fox Building on the left. MICA is marking its 200th anniversary this year as the oldest independent, continuous degree-granting college of art and design in the United States.

It’s Midday on Higher Education.

This is an occasional series in which Tom sits down with the leaders of Maryland's colleges and universities to talk about their institutions and their impact on the communities in which they operate.

Today, Tom's guest is Cecilia McCormick, the President of MICA, the Maryland Institute College of Art. In 2024, she succeeded Sammy Hoi, who led the school for nearly ten years.

MICA President Cecilia McCormick.
courtesy Maryland Institute College of Art
MICA President Cecilia McCormick.

McCormick was hired as MICA’s interim president for about six months before being appointed president in June of that year.

MICA is said to be the oldest independent, continuous degree-granting college of art and design in the country. It is celebrating its 200th anniversary in a series of events this year.

Like a lot of colleges and universities, MICA has faced significant challenges since the pandemic. Financial pressures caused by decreased enrollment led to buyouts and layoffs of faculty and staff in 2023.

But this year, the college received the highest number of applicants in its history, and President McCormick hopes that that becomes the defining trend for the institution as it enters its third century.

Cecilia McCormick joins us on Zoom.
Email us at midday @wypr.org
Call us at 410.662.8780

