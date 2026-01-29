MICA President McCormick on the art college's bicentennial and its enduring community impacts

It’s Midday on Higher Education.

This is an occasional series in which Tom sits down with the leaders of Maryland's colleges and universities to talk about their institutions and their impact on the communities in which they operate.

Today, Tom's guest is Cecilia McCormick, the President of MICA, the Maryland Institute College of Art. In 2024, she succeeded Sammy Hoi, who led the school for nearly ten years.

courtesy Maryland Institute College of Art MICA President Cecilia McCormick.

McCormick was hired as MICA’s interim president for about six months before being appointed president in June of that year.

MICA is said to be the oldest independent, continuous degree-granting college of art and design in the country. It is celebrating its 200th anniversary in a series of events this year.

Like a lot of colleges and universities, MICA has faced significant challenges since the pandemic. Financial pressures caused by decreased enrollment led to buyouts and layoffs of faculty and staff in 2023.

But this year, the college received the highest number of applicants in its history, and President McCormick hopes that that becomes the defining trend for the institution as it enters its third century.

Cecilia McCormick joins us on Zoom. You are welcome to join us as well...

Email us at midday @wypr.org or

Call us at 410.662.8780

