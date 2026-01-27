Smart Nutrition: Fed's new Dietary Guidelines send mixed messages on saturated fats, sugar, alcohol

Today, it’s another edition of Smart Nutrition with the "Nutrition Diva," Monica Reinagel.

NASHBOXSTUDIOS Monica Reinagel, MS,LD/N, CNS, is a licensed nutritionist, professionally trained chef, and opera singer. She hosts the popular Nutrition Diva podcast as well as the Change Academy podcast. Monica joins us regularly on Midday's "Smart Nutrition" series.

Earlier this month, the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture issued their new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, or DGAs, as the cognoscenti call them, for the years 2025-2030. We’ll talk about how they’ve changed from the last batch of guidelines issued five years ago, especially when it comes to areas like protein, saturated fats, sugar, and alcohol.

In this new year, are you making any changes to the way you eat, or the sources of your protein? Are you doing Dry January, or have you adjusted the amount of sugar you’re allowing your kids to consume?

Monica Reinagel joins us Zoom with insights on better nutrition...

