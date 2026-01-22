GA Update: Gov. Moore's budget, redistricting moves, no-tax pledge

The Maryland General Assembly has been in session in Annapolis for about a week. Governor Wes Moore and legislative leaders have said that this year’s $1.4 billion-dollar structural deficit will be addressed through re-allocation of funding for some programs and cuts to others — not through increases in taxes.

photo courtesy The Banner Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government for The Baltimore Banner.

The Governor presented his budget to lawmakers on Wednesday. It is, of course, subject to change by both the House and the Senate.

Tom's guest is reporter Pamela Wood, who covers Maryland politics and government for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner. She'll help us understand what the governor has proposed, and discuss other early developments in the 2026 legislative session.

Pamela Wood joins us on Zoom from Annapolis.