2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

GA Update: Gov. Moore's budget, redistricting moves, no-tax pledge

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. The iconic eighteenth-century building houses the offices of the Governor and Lt. Governor, and the chambers of the General Assembly, including the Maryland Senate and the House of Delegates.
photo courtesy Office of the Senate President
The Maryland State House in Annapolis. The iconic eighteenth-century building houses the offices of the Governor and Lt. Governor, and the chambers of the General Assembly, including the Maryland Senate and the Maryland House of Delegates.

The Maryland General Assembly has been in session in Annapolis for about a week. Governor Wes Moore and legislative leaders have said that this year’s $1.4 billion-dollar structural deficit will be addressed through re-allocation of funding for some programs and cuts to others — not through increases in taxes.

Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government for The Baltimore Banner. (photo courtesy The Banner)
photo courtesy The Banner
Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government for The Baltimore Banner.

The Governor presented his budget to lawmakers on Wednesday. It is, of course, subject to change by both the House and the Senate.

Tom's guest is reporter Pamela Wood, who covers Maryland politics and government for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner. She'll help us understand what the governor has proposed, and discuss other early developments in the 2026 legislative session.

Pamela Wood joins us on Zoom from Annapolis.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2026Maryland Governor Wes MooreThe Baltimore Banner
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak