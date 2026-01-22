2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

A Baltimore student's story of family, war and identity was a finalist in NPR Podcast Challenge

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:24 PM EST

A local high school student was named a finalist in NPR's nationwide Student Podcast Challenge.

In It Took A War To Make Us Ukrainian, Baltimore Friends School student Maya Ellenbogen tells the story of intergeneration identity as a bloody war rages in Ukraine. Ellenbogen's mother and grandmother were born in what is now Ukraine and immigrated to the US in the 1980s, before the fall of the Soviet Union.

The annual contest saw 2,000 entries from 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Ellenbogen joins Midday with Mary Wiltenburg, a former producer here at WYPR who teaches journalism and podcasting at Friends School of Baltimore.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRPodcastingNPR Student Podcast Challenge
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak