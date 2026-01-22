A Baltimore student's story of family, war and identity was a finalist in NPR Podcast Challenge

A local high school student was named a finalist in NPR's nationwide Student Podcast Challenge.

In It Took A War To Make Us Ukrainian, Baltimore Friends School student Maya Ellenbogen tells the story of intergeneration identity as a bloody war rages in Ukraine. Ellenbogen's mother and grandmother were born in what is now Ukraine and immigrated to the US in the 1980s, before the fall of the Soviet Union.

The annual contest saw 2,000 entries from 45 states and the District of Columbia.

Ellenbogen joins Midday with Mary Wiltenburg, a former producer here at WYPR who teaches journalism and podcasting at Friends School of Baltimore.