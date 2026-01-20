2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On MLK, Jr. Day of Service 2026, local groups keep his spirit alive

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC, photographed on January 25, 2025. The memorial covers four acres and includes the Stone of Hope, a granite statue of civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. carved by sculptor Lei Yixin.
Photo credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is seen, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Washington, DC. The memorial covers four acres and includes the Stone of Hope, a granite statue of civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr., carved by sculptor Lei Yixin.

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke these words at the New Covenant Baptist Church, in Chicago, Illinois, in April 1967. He would be murdered in Memphis less than a year later.

Today on Midday, in honor of yesterday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, Tom talks with some Baltimoreans for whom every day is a day of service, and whose animating force and deep-seated passions are centered, as Dr. King said, in the broader concerns of humanity.

We begin with two leaders of an organization that uses food to connect with people who can use help in a variety of ways.

Sue May is the founder and executive director of Love and Cornbread. She joins Tom in Studio A…
Dr. Lamarr Darnell Shields, a scholar and motivational speaker, is the president of the Board of Directors of Love and Cornbread. He joins us on Zoom from Chicago…

________________________________________________

Tom's next guests are Julia Baez and Bridget Blount, the CEO and Deputy CEO of Baltimore’s Promise, a collaborative group of civic leaders who work with young adults to get them on the path to economic self-sufficiency.

Julia Baez and Bridget Blount join Tom in Studio A…

______________________________________________

In our final segment today, Tom spotlights DENT Education, a Baltimore organization that taps into the entrepreneurial spirit of the city's young people, ages 14-24, and teaches them the skills they need to find rewarding careers.

Micky Wolf and Taylor Carter are the leaders of Dent Education, and they join Tom in Studio A.

