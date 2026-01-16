2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Newswrap: Health plan costs, flu concerns, new state vaccine rules?

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
During Maryland’s COVID-19 public health emergency, Medicaid coverage was extended to all Marylanders already enrolled.
Julia Reihs for The Baltimore Banner
During Maryland’s COVID-19 public health emergency, Medicaid coverage was extended to all Marylanders already enrolled.

On today’s Newswrap, WYPR news anchor Gabe Ortis, sitting in for Midday host Tom Hall, is joined first by WYPR health reporter Scott Maucione to discuss some of the week's top health news, including Governor Wes Moore's legislative proposal, now before the General Assembly in Annapolis, to allow Maryland's health secretary to make vaccine recommendations.

Then, Gabe and Scott are joined by Michele Eberle, the executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, to discuss the sudden spike in health insurance premium costs for people insured under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland Health Benefit Exchangehealth insurance ratesCongress
Stay Connected
Gabe Ortis
See stories by Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak