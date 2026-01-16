Newswrap: Health plan costs, flu concerns, new state vaccine rules?

On today’s Newswrap, WYPR news anchor Gabe Ortis, sitting in for Midday host Tom Hall, is joined first by WYPR health reporter Scott Maucione to discuss some of the week's top health news, including Governor Wes Moore's legislative proposal, now before the General Assembly in Annapolis, to allow Maryland's health secretary to make vaccine recommendations.

Then, Gabe and Scott are joined by Michele Eberle, the executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, to discuss the sudden spike in health insurance premium costs for people insured under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.