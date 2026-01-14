2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Key Bridge Rebuild: Almost two years after the disaster, an update

Published January 14, 2026 at 12:08 PM EST
Proposed design of the FSK replacement bridge.
courtesy Maryland Transportation Authority
Proposed design of the FSK replacement bridge.

When the cargo ship The Dali collided with and destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March of 2024, workers cleared the area of the substantial debris, and re-opened shipping lanes just 3 months after the tragedy that killed six workers.

That was considerably less time than officials had originally thought it would take.

Governor Wes Moore also led the charge to get a commitment of federal funding to rebuild the bridge, which Congress and the Biden administration gave in December of 2024.
At the time, the estimated cost of rebuilding the bridge was just under $2 million dollars, and officials predicted the project would be completed by 2028.

A year later, at the end of 2025, those estimates were revised.

The cost is now estimated to be more than twice the original estimate, and the completion date has been moved to 2030.

Tom's guest today is Bruce Gartner, the Executive Director of the Maryland Transportation Authority.
He joins us on Zoom…

