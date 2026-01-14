2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

As the 'Dry January' trend grows in the US, doctors advising self-care

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM EST
Dry January 2026 in America: 56% of regular drinkers over the age of 21 said they are refraining from drinking any alcohol this month, to 'detox' after a month of alcohol-infused holiday celebrations. Doctors say the abstinence can have unexpected physical and psychological impacts.
photo by Jorge Royan, via Wikimedia Commons
Dry January 2026 in America: 56% of regular drinkers over the age of 21 said they are refraining from drinking any alcohol this month, to 'detox' after a month of alcohol-infused holiday celebrations. Doctors say the abstinence can have unexpected physical and psychological impacts.

And now, a conversation about Dry January.”

More than half of the adults who drink alcohol regularly in the United States said they intended to stop drinking for at least this month, according to a survey by Civic Science.

When a regular drinker abstains so completely, what happens to their bodies, and what effect does an alcohol-free month have on their mental health?

Joining Tom are two physicians who can walk us through those questions.

Dr. Sarah Andrews is a former Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She’s now the Medical Director at Telligen, a healthcare management company. She joins us on Zoom…

And Dr. Niharika Khanna is a Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the University of MD School of Medicine.
She joins us on Zoom as well…

Have you been observing Dry January?
Let us know how it’s going…

Email us at [email protected], or
Call us at 410.662.8780

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayAlcoholic beveragesPublic Healthaddiction
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak