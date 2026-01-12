'The work is not done': Can the Mayor's new violence reduction plan make Baltimore safer?

Today on Midday, guest host Gabe Ortis examines the city's newly unveiled second phase of its successful violence reduction strategy, and considers whether it can build on past successes and achieve its stated goal of reducing violent crime by 15% annually over the next five years.

For some informed perspectives on the new plan, Gabe speaks first with with Dan Belson, public safety reporter at the Baltimore Sun.

Then, Gabe discusses what's needed to make the new plan work with anti-violence activist Saran Fossett — who has worked on this issue with young people in the community since founding the Aziza Pe&ce organization in 2008.

You're welcome to join the conversation:

Email us at [email protected], or

Call us at 410.662.8780