'The work is not done': Can the Mayor's new violence reduction plan make Baltimore safer?

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and State's Attorney Ivan Bates, flanked by a cadre of city officials, members of Maryland's congressional delegation and anti-violence activists at a news conference January 5 at Doxa Ministries in Penn North, announcing a second phase of the city's successful violence reduction program.
credit Wambui Kamau/WYPR
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and State's Attorney Ivan Bates, flanked by a cadre of city officials, city council members, members of Maryland's congressional delegation and anti-violence activists at a news conference January 5 at Doxa Ministries in Penn North, announcing a second phase of the city's successful violence reduction program.

Today on Midday, guest host Gabe Ortis examines the city's newly unveiled second phase of its successful violence reduction strategy, and considers whether it can build on past successes and achieve its stated goal of reducing violent crime by 15% annually over the next five years.

For some informed perspectives on the new plan, Gabe speaks first with with Dan Belson, public safety reporter at the Baltimore Sun.

Then, Gabe discusses what's needed to make the new plan work with anti-violence activist Saran Fossettwho has worked on this issue with young people in the community since founding the Aziza Pe&ce organization in 2008.

You're welcome to join the conversation:
Email us at [email protected], or
Call us at 410.662.8780

Group Violence Reduction Strategy crime in Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
