Midday's Annual Holiday Concert: Helicon & Friends, Live in Studio A

Live from WYPR's Studio A, it’s the annual Midday Holiday Concert with Helicon and Friends!

Tomorrow (Saturday), Helicon and a shifting ensemble of traditional artists present their 40th Annual Winter Solstice Concerts at Goucher College's Kraushaar Auditorium, with shows at 3:30pm and 7:30pm.

For many of the past 40 years, the musicians have been appearing here on WYPR (or on Zoom during COVID!) the day before those performances with a special musical preview.

Helicon — an acoustic trio formed in 1987 by guitarist Robin Bullock, flutist Chris Norman and master hammer dulcimer player Ken Kolodner — will be joined tomorrow by members of the Ken and Brad Kolodner Quartet, which also includes bassist Alex Lacquement and singer/fiddler Rachel Eddy, with special returning musician, Scottish National Fiddle Champion Elke Baker.

And Charm City Junction bandleader Brad Kolodner will be joined by bassist Alex Lacquement and accordianist Sean McComiskey, as well as fiddler Elke Baker.

The Winter Solstice Concerts at Goucher will feature North American Step-dance Champion Jonathon Srour. Also performing tomorrow: Helicon flutist Chris Norman's daughter, vocalist Evangeline Norman.

Most, if not quite all, of those folks join host Tom Hall this afternoon here in WYPR's Studio A.

Enjoy the music!

Photo by Casey Ryan Vock Helicon & Friends on stage at the 2023 Winter Solstice Concert at Goucher College's Kraushaar Auditorium.

Special thanks to Baltimore Public Media's Assistant Chief Engineer Megan Amoss for help with production on today's show.

Here's a playlist of songs from today's performance:

Evening of Roses (Hadar & Dor, Israel)/God Rest Ye (16th century England)/Christmas Eve Reel (Ireland)

(Personnel: Everyone: Ken (HD), Robin (guitar), Chris (flute), Brad (banjo), Elke (fiddle), Sean (accordion), Alex (bass))

In The Bleak Midwinter (Holst)

Ken (HD), Elke (viola), Robin (guitar), Chris (flute)

Hand's Cove (Brad Kolodner)

Ken (HD), Brad (banjo), Alex (bass), Rachel (guitar)

Steam Powered Aeroplane (John Hartford)

Rachel (vocals, guitar), Brad (vocals, banjo), everyone else

The Rumbling Quadrille (Denmark)

Everyone

Kenyan Christmas Carol

Chris (pipes), Robin (guitar), Ken (HD)

Christmas Day in the Morning (Shetland Islands)/Swift House (Ken Kolodner)/Green Gates (Ireland)/Gravel Walk (Ireland)/Maid Behind the Bar (Ireland)

Everyone

Liza Jane (Old-time)/Sandy Boys (Old time) /Quote of Jingle Bells/Hangman's (Quebec/Old-time)

Ken, Brad, Elke, and Rachel (fiddles), Sean (accordion), Robin (guitar), Alex (bass), Chris (whistle).

(Audio of this concert will be posted here shortly after the live broadcast.)