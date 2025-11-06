2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Live in Studio A: Alexis Tantau & friends preview their Eva Cassidy Tribute at Annapolis Jazz & Roots

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST
Eva Cassidy, a remarkably talented American singer and musician who died of cancer in 1996 at the age of 33, is being honored with a Tribute Concert on Friday, November 7, on the opening night of this weekend's Annapolis Jazz and Roots Festival.
photo courtesy Jazz Times.
Eva Cassidy, a singer from Washington, DC, died of melanoma in 1996 at the age of 33. Though she never achieved widespread recognition or commercial success during her lifetime, her posthumous fame and influence have continued to grow.

Singer Alexis Tantau, along with singer/musician Letitia VanSant and her band Rusty Sal, are among the featured artists for the opening set tomorrow night at the Annapolis Jazz and Roots Festival, where they’ll present a tribute to Eva Cassidy.

Today, Alexis and Letitia join Tom in Studio A, with Rusty Sal band member Alex Lacquement on the upright bass, for a preview of that tribute, in a Midday Mini Concert

(L-R) Alex Lacquement, Alexis Tantau and Letitia VanSant
Courtesy photos; Alexis Tantau photo by Tim Prendergast
Alexis Tantau and Letitia Van Sant's performance with the band Rusty Sal tomorrow night at the Annapolis Jazz and Roots Festival is sold-out, but there’s lots more music to check out this weekend and next (November 7-16). Click here for more info.

(Audio will be posted here after the live broadcast.)

